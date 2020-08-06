SPENCER, Patricia Russell, Esq., 81, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born in Sylva, N.C., the daughter of the late Goode and Roxie Russell. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Easley Spencer; children, Rusty Spencer (Tracy) and Melissa Simms (Billy); grandchildren, Rachael Spencer and Harrison and Dillon Simms; sister-in-law, Ann McRee. Pat was the past president of the Ginter Park Junior Woman's Club. She was the Secretary/Treasurer of Spencer Casket Company and Executive Secretary for Virginia Carolina Chemical. Pat loved Christmas and enjoyed the neighborhood hanging of the bows celebration. She was the heart of the family and will be greatly missed. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7. A private burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Shriners Hospital for Children or Grace Christian School, P.O. Box 215, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. You may view the funeral ceremony live by visiting blileys.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
