SPENCER, Patricia Russell, 81, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born in Sylva, N.C., the daughter of the late Armstead Goode Russell and Roxie E. Buchanan Russell. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Luther Easley Spencer Jr.; children, Russell H. Spencer (Tracy) and Melissa Simms (Billy); grandchildren, Rachael H. Spencer and Harrison and Dillon Simms. Mrs. Spencer was the past president of Ginter Park Junior Woman's Club. A meticulous record keeper, she was the Secretary/Treasurer of Spencer Casket Company and Executive Secretary for Virginia Carolina Chemical. Mrs. Spencer loved Christmas and organized neighborhood hanging of bows on light posts, always followed by a reception. She loved spending time with her family. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7. A private burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Grace Christian School, P.O. Box 215, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or at www.grace-school.net.View online memorial
