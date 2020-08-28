 Skip to main content
SPICER, Walter Gravatt, 74, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood and Bernice Spicer; his brothers, Floyd, Tommy and Wayne; and recently a sister, Barbara Ogles. He is survived by his sisters, Beverly Parsley (Mason) and Sharon Robbins (Edward); and his brother-in-law, Buddy Ogles; and his sisters-in-law, Jean Spicer and Carrie Spicer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Va.

