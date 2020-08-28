SPICER, Walter Gravatt, 74, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linwood and Bernice Spicer; his brothers, Floyd, Tommy and Wayne; and recently a sister, Barbara Ogles. He is survived by his sisters, Beverly Parsley (Mason) and Sharon Robbins (Edward); and his brother-in-law, Buddy Ogles; and his sisters-in-law, Jean Spicer and Carrie Spicer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Va.View online memorial