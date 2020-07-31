SQUIRES, Doris C., 83, of Hanover County and a lifelong Virginia resident. Heaven took back its best Angel on July 28, 2020. She follows her husband, Clay; mother and father, Ida and Eugene "Kingfish" Conn; and brother, Eugene Conn. She leaves behind her children, Mary, Michael and Allen Squires; along with sister, Merle Mentzer; and sister-in-law, Jeongsook Conn. Doris was a retired Rural Mail Carrier for many years and was known as the "Candy Lady" to many of the children on her route. A devoted Christian who did for others as much as she was able; no one that knew her ever went hungry. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, at Concord Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, Va., with interment in the church cemetery. Online condolences at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
