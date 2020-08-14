STARNES, Alyce Walker, 86, died July 30, 2020. Alyce grew up in South Richmond and graduated from Armstrong High School. She retired from Philip Morris after a long career in research and development. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she served on the RCIA team for many years. Alyce will be remembered fondly by family and friends alike for her kindness and faithfulness. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial