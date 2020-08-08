STEPHENS, William E., 69, of Ruther Glen, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Memorial Regional Center. Born in Virginia, he had retired as a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Stephens; his two children, Mary Stephens and Anthony Stephens; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
