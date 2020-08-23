STEPHENSON, Evelyn Mitchell, 96, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020. Evelyn was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will lead them all their lives. Evelyn was born in Richmond, Va., in 1923. She was married to the late Bobby Stephenson for 49 years. Evelyn loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart and she loved God's word. Though she was a humble, gentle woman, Evelyn was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior, and only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family and her friends. She was a member of Sandston Baptist Church. Evelyn is survived by her two children, Vernon Stephenson (Patricia) and Faye Gosney (George); three grandchildren, Christy Schrader (Chad), Grayson Gosney and Jonathan Gosney (Katie); and four great-grandchildren, Katie and Karlie Schrader and Caleb and Evelyn Gosney. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be private in Washington Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following charities that were close to Evelyn's heart: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33612; or Sandston Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.