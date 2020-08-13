STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER "KEISEY" JR.

STEVENS, Christopher "Keisey" Keith Jr. It saddens us to announce the untimely death of our beloved son, Christopher Keith "Keisey" Stevens Jr., 41, of Henrico, Va., who transitioned on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, following a brief illness. He is survived by his father, Rev. Christopher Stevens Sr. (Diane) of Ruther Glen, Va.; mother, Cynthia Coleman Graham (Jimmy) of Fredericksburg, Va.; partner, Leslie Fulbright of Henrico, Va.; brothers, Antoine Graham of Temple Hills, Md., Marcus Taylor (Quintina) of Spotsylvania, Va., Deron Taylor (Nakisha) of Ruther Glen, Va., Jayquain Stevens (Brittany) of Richmond, Va., Scorpio Stevens of Ruther Glen, Va.; grandfather, James Childs of Bowling Green, Va.; grandmother, Gracie Taylor; godmothers, Towanda Simmons of Fredericksburg, Va., Alma Tillman of Doswell, Va. and Rosalind "Russell" Carter of Bowling Green, Va.; godfather, Clayton Simmons of Maryland. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, Va. 22427. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, Va. 22514. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
