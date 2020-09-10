STEVENS, Genevieve Myra Johnson "Gen," 86, of Mechanicsville, passed into eternal life surrounded by her family on September 7, 2020, after a life of faith, service to her students and church and love for her family and friends. Genevieve was born May 10, 1934, in Bakersville, N.C., to the late Ernest and Ella Johnson. She received her B.A. and M.A. in Education at Western Carolina University and began her teaching career in Charlotte, N.C. After meeting the love of her life, Robert "Bob," she moved to Virginia, eventually settling in Mechanicsville and continued teaching in Henrico County for 30 years while raising three daughters. She was recognized as Henrico's Teacher of the Year in 1978 and spent the last 15 years of her career teaching in The Talented and Gifted Program. Gen retired from Henrico County in 1992. Even today, many of her students describe her as their favorite teacher and stay in touch with her. Gen was a faithful member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church for 59 years, where she served as Elder for many years and joyfully participated in the Forum Sunday school class. She enjoyed being part of the Flower Guild which served to beautify the services. Gen was a member of the Commonwealth Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served 12 years as part of the Decorating Committee for the Festival of Trees fundraiser in support of Memorial Regional Hospital and had a gift for decorating as reflected in her holiday decorations. Gen enjoyed reading, water aerobics and traveling with Bob and her best friends, Nancy and Billy Walls, and cherished her trips to Europe, Alaska and Hawaii. Gen was known for her kindness and always putting others before herself. Her steadfast faith and generous spirit were reflected in her day to day life and served as a role model for her children and grandchildren. While she loved her life and friends in the Richmond area, she longed to travel to her beloved Western North Carolina and to visit with her remaining family there. In addition to her parents; Gen was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Eugene Johnson of Brighton, Mich. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Lewis Stevens Jr. of Mechanicsville; daughters, Myra Stevens Moore (Michael), Tamara Stevens Loving (Jamie) of Stafford and Lori Stevens Jessey (David) of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Susan Johnson Conley (Ted); brothers, Billy Warren Johnson (Betty) and Daniel Lee Johnson (Penny), of Bakersville, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Gloria Johnson of Brighton, Mich. Gen is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, who adored their "Gee Gee," Robert James Loving of Raleigh, N.C., Benjamin Garrett Loving and Caroline Blair Loving, of Stafford and Cole David Jessey and Alexander Fairbanks Jessey, of Charlotte, N.C. She also has numerous nieces and nephews that will miss her greatly. The family would like to thank those that took such good care of Gen in her final days, especially the staff of Memorial Regional Hospital and Bon Secours Hospice, the angel nurses of Care Advantage and the staff of Covenant Woods. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private burial service for family. A celebration of her life will take place at a time to be later announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com