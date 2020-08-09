STEVENSON, Elizabeth Carol Wells. Betty Carol slipped away from her loved ones on July 31, 2020. She had many titles, many awards and many accolades, but above all, she was the BEST mother, grandmother and wife in the world. She grew up in Elmont and always told people how much she loved following her dad's tractor through the fields in the early morning just to feel the cool soil between her toes. She graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1958 and later James Madison University and then earned a master's from VCU. She taught Home Economics for 35 years first at Patrick Henry High school and then Liberty Middle school in Ashland. Her former students often speak about her significant influence on their lives. She was crowned Miss Hanover County in 1958. She was Mrs. Congeniality National Tobacco Festival representing Ashland Jr. Woman's Club. She was a member of Alpha Alpha Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma. Betty Carol was named 1988 Virginia Home Economics Teacher of the Year, and in 1995, was named the "National Home Economics Teacher of the Year." Betty Carol was a civic leader. She was instrumental in the establishment of a library that became known as the Ashland Branch, Pamunkey Library. She was one of the original members of the Ashland Junior Woman's Club that started the Hanover Arts and Activities Center. She was a founding member of the Ashland Museum. She originated and led the effort to collect and write the Ashland Yearbook during Ashland's 150th birthday celebration. She sang with the Hanover Heartthrobs and participated in every Ashland Musical Variety Show. Betty Carol was a member of the Ashland Garden Club, the Women's Club of Ashland and was a past president of the Ashland Junior Women's Club. She was a member of St. James the Less Episcopal Church and a proud member of the Huguenot Society. Betty Carol went to a dance when she was 14 and a handsome young man named Pen Stevenson asked her for a dance. She said they never spoke but stared into each other's eyes and she know that was it. They were married for 58 years. Betty Carol is survived by her husband, Pen; her son, Jimmy Stevenson of Ashland and his two daughters, Laura Elizabeth and Carrie Taylor; and her daughter, Penny Stevenson Wack, her husband, John and their two children, Caroline Monroe and John Pendleton (Jake) live in Fredricksburg. She is survived by her niece, Kim Wells Eley; in-laws, Jack and Pam Stevenson; cousin, Nancy Petersen and family; and thousands of other family members and friends. A friend of Betty Carol wrote to the family in a note on her passing, "If I had to choose one person to be a symbol of all that is good about Ashland I would select your mom, Betty Carol Stevenson. She is an Ashland native through and through, raised nearby, graduating from Henry Clay High School and settling here in Ashland, just across the street from her former high school, to raise her family. She was our "Ashland Google." If anyone had a question relating to Ashland, its history or actually pretty much anything, Betty Carol could answer it (or find the answer to it). No problem! Betty Carol will be missed. Ashland will not be the same without her." A memorial service will be planned in the future when we are all able to get together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ashland Arts and Activities Center, P.O. Box 486, Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…