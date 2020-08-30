STOLTE, Mrs. Lorraine Demerest, 87, of Huntington Station, Long Island, N.Y. and Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pincus (Pete) and Ethel Spiller; brother, John Spiller; her husband of over 40 years, Howard F. Stolte; sister, Marjorie S. (Midge) Fleming and her husband, Colonel David M. Fleming; nephew, David Fleming; and great-granddaughter, Maddison Stolte. She is Survived by her children, John H. Stolte Sr. (Cynthia), Kent R. Stolte (Susan), Scott D. Stolte (Georgia), Tracey S. Funiciello; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with one on the way, two nephews, two nieces and her brother and sister-in-law. Lorraine loved cats, singing in the church choir, flowers and gardening. She was a longtime member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Huntington Station, N.Y., where she served as an Elder and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Huntington and Long Island Garden Clubs with her flower arrangements winning numerous awards. After her youngest child entered Junior High School, Lorraine became a professional floral designer. A private interment will be held at the Hope Rest Cemetery, Rock Village, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. May her memory be eternal.
STOLTE, LORRAINE
View online memorial