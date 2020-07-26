STONE, CHEATHAM

STONE, Cheatham "Stonie" Morton Jr., 93, went to be with his beloved daughter, Holly Gay; son, Douglas Young; and grandson, Jason Marshall, on July 16, 2020. He is survived by a host of family and friends who will treasure memories of his kind spirit. Stonie was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He retired after many years in retail management. He was a fan of NASCAR and never met a stranger. A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Crewe Cemetery, Crewe, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

