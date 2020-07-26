STONE, Cheatham "Stonie" Morton Jr., 93, went to be with his beloved daughter, Holly Gay; son, Douglas Young; and grandson, Jason Marshall, on July 16, 2020. He is survived by a host of family and friends who will treasure memories of his kind spirit. Stonie was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He retired after many years in retail management. He was a fan of NASCAR and never met a stranger. A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Crewe Cemetery, Crewe, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.View online memorial
