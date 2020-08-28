STONE, Matthew Ashby, 21, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Matthew was blessed with a large family who adored him. He was exceptionally close to them and loved them all dearly. He is survived by his parents, Sam and Kerrie Stone; brother, Carson Stone; sister, Libbie Stone; grandparents, Frank and Sally Stone and Ashby and Peggy Tinsley; aunts and uncles, Chris and Pam Tinsley, Tim and Melissa Tinsley, Rick and Suzanne Tinsley and Mike and Tina Berry; cousins, Jason, Chelsea, Laura, Trey, Stephanie, Logan, Frank, Reid, Ryan, Justin, Jamie, Brent, Rebecca, Lesley, Mike, Reid and Caitlin. Our sweet Matt taught us many lessons in his short years. He had unique health challenges and learning differences in this life, and he battled the obstacles. It took him a bit longer to accomplish his goals, but he never gave up and always persevered. He never let the struggles define him. Matthew never met a stranger. He enjoyed laughter and loved to talk and share stories. He lived passionately. Whatever he felt, it was an over the top emotion: happy, sad, angry, love and joy. He was fiercely loyal to all he loved. Matt was blessed by many mentors along the way. Thank you to Ben, Jim, Mr. Curtis and Uncle Chris for helping him navigate this world. Thanks to his biggest cheerleaders, Mrs. D, Jodi Anderson-Jones and his beloved KeeKee. There was always a special place in his heart for his best friend, Joe and all of his ICSE buddies. We hope the first person to meet him in heaven was his dear Mrs. Mason, who faithfully prayed for her Matthew Ashby. Matt was a person of deep faith. He loved his church and all of his church family. He was eager to volunteer his time there. He frequently posted his favorite Bible verses, belted out Casting Crowns songs and was always willing to share his faith with others. Matt was light and his joy bubbled out on all of us. Matthew loved the outdoors. He loved to hike the Buttermilk Trail, weekends on Lake Gaston, Emerald Isle, the Cleveland Indians, working with his hands, diesel mechanics, Stonehedge Farm and dropping a pole in the Tinsley pond. Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church with the service to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to two of Matt's favorite places: Berea Baptist Church, P.O. Box 280, Rockville, Va. 23146 or The Riverside School, 2110 McRae Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.