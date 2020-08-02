STONE, Meredith Burnell "Paul," Ret. U.S. Army WWII veteran, 97, of North Chesterfield, Va. was deployed to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born February 26, 1923, to Burnell and Gracie Irby Stone. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine; daughter, Trudy Stone (UK); grandson, David Stone Jr.; former wife and lifelong friend, Violet Bright. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Wanda Darrah, Wendy Sipes-Stevens; son, David Stone; devoted friend, Joyce Leonard; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews. He joined the U.S. Army in January 1943 and deployed to Europe June 1, 1943, as a sharpshooter with the 109th infantry group. He served our country for 20 years. He also retired from the defense general supply in Chesterfield, Va., and was a member of Neon Baptist Church. He enjoyed country music, dancing, traveling, exercising and had a love for his two Chihuahuas and family. He will be dearly missed by many. His graveside service will be held at Dale Memorial Park, Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…