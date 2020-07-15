STONE, Robert Paul "Bubba," 37, passed suddenly on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Freda K. Oliver. He is survived by his father, Robert J. Stone lll; three children, Maalik (11), D'Vine (8), Alayah (5); one brother, Brandon Jewell; three sisters, Yvette Madison (Mark), Yvonne Vaughan (Jason), Lynette Smith (Bryan); and a host of family and friends. He had a big heart, a smile that could light up a room, and he touched many peoples lives. He will be sorely missed. The family will be holding a private service.View online memorial
