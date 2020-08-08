STRAWDERMAN, Randy Lee, of Midlothian, Virginia, left the stage for the last time on August 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Sidney Strawderman and Bonnie Mae Strawderman. Randy is survived by two brothers, Dennis Strawderman (Patti) and Sydney A. Strawderman (Jane); a nephew, Patrick Strawderman (Lila); and two nieces, Megan Strawderman and Leigh Strawderman. Randy received a degree in drama education in 1971 from VCU and spent his entire life teaching dance and writing and choreographing plays, mainly at the Barksdale Theatre in Hanover. He directed and produced theatre on both the local and the National stage. He co-wrote and directed RED HOT AND COLE, which premiered at the Barksdale and later was produced in Los Angeles, California. He directed a National tour of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. Randy spent his later years teaching at the Governor's School for Arts in Norfolk, Virginia and at the Darden School at the University of Virginia. He was well-known for decades in the arts and theatre world and will be greatly missed by all of his friends, students and family. Although he was certainly brilliant in what he accomplished, perhaps his greatest accomplishment was the PLAY he wrote with his life. Material possessions were never important to Randy. His wealth was measured in the knowledge he passed on to others and the joy that it brought them. The family would like to thank Heather Meadowcroft, Jane Renger, Joy Ainsworth, the people at THE Lexington and especially Lelia Winget-Hernandez who was truly amazing! The service will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…