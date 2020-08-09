STREET, FRANCIS "FRANK" IV

STREET, Francis "Frank" Austin IV, 58, passed away on July 28, 2020, at his home in Henrico, Virginia. Frank was born on April 13, 1962, in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, to Frank Street and Dorothea (Peach) Stump. He graduated from Midlothian High School in 1980 and spent 1981 at VCU in Richmond, Virginia. He spent time post-graduation in sales as well as in the construction and restaurant industries. A great lover of sports and especially of the sea, Frank had a passion for open country views, boats and spending time outdoors, especially with his beloved dog, Boots. Frank had a love of fishing with family and friends and in creating great food and memories filled with laughter for all. He had an ability to bring his unassuming sense of humor and infectious laugh into any setting. Frank is survived by his mother, Dorothea (Peach) Stump (Jack Stump) of Providence Forge, Virginia; his father, Frank Street (Patty Street) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; his beloved grandmother, Dorothea Keating of Sarasota, Florida; his beloved brother, Michael Street of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his beloved sister, Heather Schrenk of Lancing, Michigan (Matthew Schrenk); his beloved sister, Megan Flanders (Scott Flanders) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; by his beloved sister, Anne Wyrick (Crandall Wyrick) of Summerfield, North Carolina; by his nieces and nephews, Mason Wyrick, Austin Flanders, Morgan Flanders, Cassidy Street, Elke Schrenk and Finn Schrenk; by his cousins, David Whitney, Sue Whitney and Ann Whitney; by his aunt, Nancy McCabe; by Jan Jackson, his high school sweetheart who he never stopped loving; and by friends too many to name. Memorial services for Frank are being planned for the fall of 2020 in Providence Forge, Virginia. We miss him already. May his sweet soul find peace and serenity, and may we find solace in the memories and laughter he shared so generously with us all. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
