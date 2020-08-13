STUART, Carol Lowery, 89, of Fishersville, Va., passed on to heaven on August 11, 2020. Born and raised in Lowell, N.C., she lived her adult life in Richmond, Va., where she taught earth science and served as head of the Science Department at Byrd Middle School in Henrico County for 27 years. Carol graduated from Lowell High School as salutatorian in 1948. She graduated from Women's College of UNC in 1952 with a double major in Chemistry and Biology. She completed a master's degree in 1979 in Earth Science. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Eddie Lowery; husband, Al Stuart; brother, Benny Lowery; sister, Vola Lowder; and son, Shawn Stuart. She will be greatly missed by her son, A. J. Stuart of Mathews, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Keith Dishman of Fishersville, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Stuart, Rachel Happen, Zach Dishman and Jacob Dishman; and the Lowery nieces and nephews. Carol will be remembered for her many "Nanny stories" told over the years, and for the love and care she shared with her family, Melwood Lane neighbors and teaching colleagues, where no need went unanswered. There will be no public service at this time. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
