STUCK, Albert "Al" E., 83, passed away on August 18, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Mr. Stuck was a veteran of the Virginia Army National Guard and had a 40-year career working in the tobacco industry. Always willing to help, he freely gave his time to numerous community and charitable causes throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyal and Eleanor Stuck; brother, L. D. Stuck Jr. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Chalkley Stuck; sons, Bert (Lori) of Greenville, S.C., David of Glen Allen and Ken (Wendy) of Newport News; five grandchildren, Derek (Shawna), Jason (Svetlana), Tyler (Erin), Ellie and Joshua; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lucas, Liam and Henley; also sisters, Beverly Winn and Ruth Parker (Wayne); and brother, Daniel Stuck (Bobbi); along with five nieces and seven nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, August 24, 2020, 12 to 1:15 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a celebration of life will be held Monday, following the visitation at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feedmore, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220. The service will be live streamed on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at blileys.com/obituaries/tributewall.
