SUTTON, Esther Marie Evans, left this world on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was 77. Born and raised in Richmond, Esther worked with Safeway Corporation as an Executive Assistant for 30 years before retiring and opening Sutton House Daycare where she touched hundreds of families' lives. Loyal to not only family and friends, Esther was a dedicated sister of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for over three decades. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Silvia Evans; her husband, Dale Sutton; her son, David Joseph Wilkins; and loving siblings, Herbert Evans Jr. and Barbara Evans Jones. She leaves behind her six daughters, Natalie Price, Sheila Walton, Esther Foley (Rusty), Scarlet Powell (Michael), Daniella Tsamouras (James) and Desiree Draper (James); 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Mikey, McKenzie, Mac, Liza, Tara, Tess, Dabney, Devorah and Demi; and siblings, Janice Evans, Paul Evans, Wilda Schulze and Silvia Evans. Esther will be remembered for her grace in which she used to navigate through life, her outstanding love and devotion to family and friends and her unparalleled beauty. Services will be held Monday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue.View online memorial
