SWAIN, Edna Frances, 87, of Colonial Heights, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Earl Swain; son, Danny Earl Swain; parents, Graham Drew and Roxie Hurd; daughter-in-law, Elaine Swain. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Williams (John III); daughter-in-law, Aleta Swain; grandchildren, Cheryl Day, Ben Swain (Kim) and Ricky Pritchett (Meghan); six great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Bender; brother, Leonard Drew; and many other loving relatives. She retired from Philip Morris USA with over 30 years of service. She was known as the "bingo mama" and enjoyed shopping. After retirement she enjoyed running Creative Crafts with her husband, selling floral arrangements and wood working. A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.
