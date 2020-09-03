SWANN, Richard Leon, 85, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020. He leaves to apprise his memory a daughter, Aileen N. Chase (Anthony) of Washington, D.C.; several nieces and nephews of Baltimore, Md.; and cousins of Richmond, Ethel Evans and Gladys Kidd, who devoted attention to his care; and a host of extended family. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.comView online memorial