SWIFT, James "Jimmy" Wesley, 74, of Beaverdam, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Clark Swift. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Swift Clarke and Eddie Clarke; as well as his beloved granddaughter, Emily Dale Clarke. He is also survived by many loving friends and extended family. Jimmy was inducted into the United States Army as a Military Police Officer in September 1968 and honorably discharged in 1970. After serving his country he worked for DuPont as a millwright until he retired. Once retired he began driving the school bus for Hanover County Public Schools. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, Lousia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CheckPoint One, P.O. Box 280, Doswell, Va. 23047, in Jim's honor. Online condolences may be made at nelsenashland.com.
