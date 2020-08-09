SYLVIA, JAMES

SYLVIA, James Edward Sr., 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away August 4, 2020. For 53 years Jimmy worked at Standard Drug Company, now CVS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Lee and Maude Bolton Sylvia; his son, Andrew; and his brother, Wayne. He is survived by his sons, Jay (Jennifer), Jody; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson; sister, Jane Foster (Jim); brother, Buddy (Patsy); and special friends, Sinah Douglas; and his niece, Carol Lee Bell. Jimmy loved his family, fishing and his dogs, Stella and Hank. Interment private.

