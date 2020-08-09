SYLVIA, James Edward Sr., 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away August 4, 2020. For 53 years Jimmy worked at Standard Drug Company, now CVS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Lee and Maude Bolton Sylvia; his son, Andrew; and his brother, Wayne. He is survived by his sons, Jay (Jennifer), Jody; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson; sister, Jane Foster (Jim); brother, Buddy (Patsy); and special friends, Sinah Douglas; and his niece, Carol Lee Bell. Jimmy loved his family, fishing and his dogs, Stella and Hank. Interment private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…