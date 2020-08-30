 Skip to main content
TAGGART, Rudolph Sherwood, 90, of Sandston, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 54th "C" ENGRS in Leipheim, Germany. He was of the Baptist faith and retired as a conductor and train engineer with 38 years of service with the C&O and CSX Railroads. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresia Motz of Germany; brother, Phillip B. Taggart Sr.; and sister, Dorothy Fitzgerald. He is survived by three nephews; and two friends, Barbara Cottrell and Gary Davis. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

