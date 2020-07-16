TALIAFERRO, ALICE

TALIAFERRO, Alice D., "Dolly," 92, of Ashland, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born to the late John and Alice Dabney. She was preceded in death by her son, George "Donnie"; granddaughter, Tammy; seven sisters, two brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Alfonza "Nuggie" (Lenora) Davis; a daughter-in-law, Myra Taliaferro; four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, four nieces, one nephew, six great-nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where a memorial service will take place 12 noon Saturday, July 18, 2020. Online condolences www.owensfuneralservices.com.

