TALIAFERRO, Alice D., "Dolly," 92, of Ashland, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born to the late John and Alice Dabney. She was preceded in death by her son, George "Donnie"; granddaughter, Tammy; seven sisters, two brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Alfonza "Nuggie" (Lenora) Davis; a daughter-in-law, Myra Taliaferro; four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, four nieces, one nephew, six great-nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where a memorial service will take place 12 noon Saturday, July 18, 2020. Online condolences www.owensfuneralservices.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…