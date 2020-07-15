TALIAFERRO, Benjamin Sr. Emeritus Deacon Benjamin F. Taliaferro Sr., transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Clara H. Taliaferro; and his son, Benjamin F. Taliaferro Jr. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Robin R. Taliaferro. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Hanover Avenue, Ashland, Virginia.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
-
Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…