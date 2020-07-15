TALIAFERRO, BENJAMIN SR.

TALIAFERRO, Benjamin Sr. Emeritus Deacon Benjamin F. Taliaferro Sr., transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Clara H. Taliaferro; and his son, Benjamin F. Taliaferro Jr. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Robin R. Taliaferro. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Hanover Avenue, Ashland, Virginia.

