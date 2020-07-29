TALLEY, Cheryl Lynn, 48, of Richmond, passed away July 23, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Everett and Linda Talley; daughter, Hannah Marie Talley; two sisters, Mary Cash of Aliso Viejo, Calif. and Virginia Brewer of Richmond, Va.; one grandson, Andrew Carter Talley of Richmond, Va.; a host of aunts and uncles, many friends; and one special friend, Dawngela Ska of Richmond, Va. Cheryl loved her family more than anything, and her cats. A memorial visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League, www.ral.org.View online memorial
