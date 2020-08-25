TATUM, Gene G., 92, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Tatum; and son, William "Chip" Tatum. Gene proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy and was former President of Teamsters Local 322. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Phyllis Tatum Stafford (Gregory), Thomas Gene Tatum (Nancy); daughter-in-law, Sandy Tatum; grandchildren, Mason, Spencer, Erin, Amber, William "Little Chip"; and four great-grandchildren. Gene will be remembered as a loving husband and a devoted father. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/donate.
TATUM, GENE
