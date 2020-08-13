TAYLOR, IRVING SR.

TAYLOR, Irving B. Sr., 86, was born in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Benjamin and Inez Taylor. Irving was the oldest of four siblings. He was a graduate of Armstrong High School. Irving is survived by his three sons and one daughter: Irving Jr. (Sandra), Delaware, Alva (Gail), New Hampshire, Roderick, Florida and Doris; one sister, Doraine Mills (Herbert) Lynchburg; eight grandchildren, two sisters-in-law and many devoted family members and friends. Memorial service will be held at Mimms Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, at 3:30 p.m. Service can be viewed at mimmsfuneralhome.com. Family will receive friends on Friday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 824 Arizona Drive, Richmond, Va. 23224, drive by or by mail.View online memorial
