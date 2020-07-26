TAYLOR, James Alfred IV, 67, of Chesterfield, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Known to family and friends as Jimmy, he was born in Richmond on October 24, 1952, to Jim and Gene (Daniel) Taylor, both West Virginia natives. Jimmy's great-grandfather was speaker of the W.Va. House of Delegates and a U.S. congressman; his grandfather was a member of the W.Va. House and the Senate. Jimmy graduated from Midlothian High School in 1970, earned a bachelor's degree with a major in humanities/social sciences from University of Richmond in 1992, and worked for many years for Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was a lifelong student of Civil War and World War II history and never tired of reading, listening to music, watching NFL games, driving fast cars and trading stories. He is survived by his sister, Susan of Bon Air. A memorial is planned for a date when Jimmy's friends can raise a glass safely. The family is grateful for the care and kindness he received from the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living at Chesterfield.View online memorial
