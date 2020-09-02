TAYLOR, PHILIP JR.

TAYLOR, Philip Lynn Jr., 91, of Elmont, Va., died peacefully at home Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Clara Jean Taylor. He is survived by his children, Lynn Taylor and his wife, Margaret, Hollis Banks and her husband, Jim and Mitchell Taylor and his ex-wife, Heather; seven grandchildren, Philip Taylor and his wife, Rebekah, Alyson Mancini and her husband, Michael, Jamie Banks, Colby Banks, Drew Banks and his wife, Kerri, Harley Taylor and Jesse Taylor; seven great-grandchildren, Chloe and Abby Taylor, Rocco and Hunter Mancini, Brookelynn and Kennedy Banks and Teagan Banks. He was proud of his time of service in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952. He served on the USS Newport News, where he spent most of his days playing baseball as a left handed pitcher. While in service, he was scouted by the Cubs and worked out with their farm team in Portsmouth, Va. He was an avid Yankee fan and a Hokie through and through. He loved his God and served Him at North Run Baptist Church. He loved his country and stood and removed his hat whenever the National Anthem was played. Last but not least, he was happiest surrounded by his family, usually around a table at a local restaurant. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va., where a graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the music ministry at NRBC, 2100 Lydell Dr., Richmond, Va.
