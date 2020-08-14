TAYLOR, Phyllis A., 74, of Highland Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Bolton, Raymond Perkins, George Newby; grandchildren, Ralph, Jessica, Cierra, Crystal, Raymond, Travis; and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, August 17, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
