You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAYLOR, PHYLLIS

TAYLOR, PHYLLIS

Only $5 for 5 months
TAYLOR, PHYLLIS

TAYLOR, Phyllis A., 74, of Highland Springs, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Bolton, Raymond Perkins, George Newby; grandchildren, Ralph, Jessica, Cierra, Crystal, Raymond, Travis; and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, August 17, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PHYLLIS TAYLOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News