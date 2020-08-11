THOMAS, JOHNNIE

THOMAS, Johnnie Lee, 67, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Alabama, departed this life on August 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Angela Harrison; daughter, Krersha Thomas; sons, Johnny Thomas and Morris Tapper; two grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel and where live streaming will be available on our website, www.marchfh.com. Interment, Arlington National Cemetery, to be determined.

