THOMPSON, Clemmons, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life August 13, 2020. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Roberta Johnson; one daughter, Khadijah Thompson; three grandchildren; one sister, Louise Thompson-Owens; two brothers, George (Shelia) and Lest Thompson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Lorraine Thompson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.View online memorial
