THOMPSON, Duane L., departed this life July 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Thompson; two sons, Duane and Kevin Simmons (Roushawn); granddaughter, Briana; grandsons, Jaydin and Kamrin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 12 noon.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
Online, in-person or both: Across Virginia, school reopening is the hot-button issue of the summer
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning