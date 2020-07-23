THOMPSON, DUANE

THOMPSON, Duane L., departed this life July 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Thompson; two sons, Duane and Kevin Simmons (Roushawn); granddaughter, Briana; grandsons, Jaydin and Kamrin; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 12 noon.

