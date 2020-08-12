THOMPSON, Gerald

THOMPSON, Gerald "Ed" Jr., 61, went home on August 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Deborah A. Thompson. He is survived by Jenny Harris, Elizabeth Hall, Justin and Mary Thompson, Deborah Aranda, William Foster Jr.; and many others who love and will miss him.

