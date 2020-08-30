THORNBURG, Donald Wayne, 77, of Chesterfield, Va., died Monday, August 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sondra "Sandy" Enlow Thornburg; and his daughters, Kelly Thornburg, partner, Samuel Jones and Amy York, son-in-law, Gary York; grandsons, Luc and Andrew; and a host of other family members and friends. Don was born in Norfolk, Va., to Worth and Lucy Thornburg and was one of eight children. He moved to Richmond, Va., shortly after high school and began a career in sales; a mutual friend introduced him to Sondra and they married in February 1966. He loved his family and being close to the water. Don was happiest spending time in the Outer Banks, N.C. with Sandy, his daughters and grandsons or on a fishing trip with a few close friends. He never missed the opportunity to attend a local crab feast or hosting crabs at home. He was always up for a card game and enjoyed bird watching, attending to his feeders in the yard. In recent years, Don and Sandy moved to a retirement community, where he became a friend to all and was a regular at clubhouse gatherings. They had been longtime active members of Bon Air Presbyterian Church. Most known for his smile, easy way of making conversation with everyone and enjoying the company of others, a stranger quickly became a friend. He led with love and kindness, always sharing a good laugh. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bon Air Presbyterian Church Music Program or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.