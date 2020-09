Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

THORNTON, Burnadette L., 63, of Richmond, departed this life August 28, 2020. A viewing will be held 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020.