THORPE, Charles Elliott Jr., of West Point, Va., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Gilchrist Thorpe; son, Charles "Duke" Thorpe; granddaughter, Jessica Thorpe; and brother, David Thorpe. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Jeanette Thorpe; daughters, Claudette Canady and Lisa Jones; stepson, Oscar "Trey" Hopkins; daughter-in-law, Anise Thorpe; son-in-law, Walter Jones; and brother-in-law, Taziel Wallace. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
