THORPE, Shirley C., 57, of Henrico, died July 24, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Daniel E. Thorpe Jr.; daughter, Keondra T. Jones; fathers, Abraham L. Jones and Charles H. Brown; three sisters, Deborah Green (James), Lasonia J. Crump (Joel) and Tarsha K. Jones; brother-in-law, Derek O. Thorpe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, July 31, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Kevin Sykes officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
