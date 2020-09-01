THURSTON, Mable Kidwell "Mollie," passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020. Mollie was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Thurston, also known as "Willie" or "Red"; and her daughter, Brenda Thurston Neese. She is survived by her son, Mark C. Thurston; two granddaughters, Susan S. Cronin and Carol S. Williamson; and great-grandchildren, Courtney and Caine Wilson and Andrew Cronin. She was a lifelong dog lover and had many hobbies including baking, sewing, traveling, stamps and coin collecting. She also enjoyed genealogy, loved reading and watching birds and wildlife from the window were favorite pastimes. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, where a service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the U.S.
