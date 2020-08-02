TIGNOR-BONHAM, Mae Jean, 88, of Louisa, went to be with her beloved husband in Heaven on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Tignor Jr.; siblings, Louise Hamby and J.H. Hamby. Jean was very passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Terri Hessa, Glenn Tignor and Wanda Hanson; grandchildren, Priscilla, Tabitha, Kristen, Ryan, Dexter, Travis and Cameron; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Frankie Hamby; and many other family and close friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
