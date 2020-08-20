TILMAN, Edward Lee, 68, of Henrico, passed away July 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Julian E. Tilman and Lillian J. Tilman. Mr. Tilman is survived by a daughter, Heather Bell of Staunton; and two grandsons, Keith and Matthew Bell; and a brother, G. Wayne Tilman of Ellenton, Florida. He had three nieces, Heather Tilman Blanton, Holly Tilman Simeone and Dr. Ann Lee Tilman. Mr. Tilman held baccalaureate and master's degrees from VCU and a Ph.D. (ABD) from William & Mary. He served in the Virginia Air National Guard and was a life member of the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 23, at 2 p.m. Bliley's Staples Mill Road Chapel at 8510 Staples Mill Road. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a future date. The family has asked for donations to the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228, in lieu of flowers.
TILMAN, EDWARD
View online memorial