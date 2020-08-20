You have permission to edit this article.
TILMAN, EDWARD

TILMAN, Edward Lee, 68, of Henrico, passed away July 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Julian E. Tilman and Lillian J. Tilman. Mr. Tilman is survived by a daughter, Heather Bell of Staunton; and two grandsons, Keith and Matthew Bell; and a brother, G. Wayne Tilman of Ellenton, Florida. He had three nieces, Heather Tilman Blanton, Holly Tilman Simeone and Dr. Ann Lee Tilman. Mr. Tilman held baccalaureate and master's degrees from VCU and a Ph.D. (ABD) from William & Mary. He served in the Virginia Air National Guard and was a life member of the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 23, at 2 p.m. Bliley's Staples Mill Road Chapel at 8510 Staples Mill Road. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a future date. The family has asked for donations to the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228, in lieu of flowers.

