TIMBROOKS, Shane R. Sr., 39, of Chesterfield, Va., unexpectedly passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Berry Timbrooks; and mother, Deborah Marie Timbrooks. He is survived by his loving wife, Lee Timbrooks; and children, Dakota Stokes, Shane Timbrooks Jr., Dakota Dale Thornhill, Alexis Timbrooks and Logan Timbrooks. Family will receive friends Friday, August 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. His funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.View online memorial
