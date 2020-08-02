TINSLEY, Jane Carole Andrews, 84, of Richmond and Virginia Beach, left to be with the lord on July 24, 2020. Jane Carole was predeceased by her parents, Claude Franklin Andrews and Jane Elizabeth Golden; her husband, Eugene Adams Tinsley (Blue); and her brother, Claude Franklin Andrews Jr. She is survived by her children, Claude Graham Pembroke III (Holly) and Page Pembroke Rudolph (William). She is survived by her grandchildren, Claude Graham Pembroke IV, Lee Pembroke Kephart (Zak), Caroline Pembroke Woolley (Adam), Christopher Andrews Pembroke, Joseph Wayne Rudolph; and great-grandchildren, Graham and Harrison Kephart. She is also survived by her adoring poodle, Gizzy. Jane Carole attended Thomas Jefferson High School and Stratford Junior College. She was a longtime member of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, Westwood Club, The Country Club of Virginia and served on the board of Retreat Hospital. Jane Carol was a fun and loving mother, friend and wife. She loved her family, loved dancing, dogs and the beach. She put the needs of others ahead of her own throughout her life and was a favorite "Mom" to many youngsters. The family is especially grateful to the wonderful caregivers that brought fun back into her life as she neared the end of her journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association. Celebration of Life will be held in the fall.View online memorial
