TISDALE, WENDY

TISDALE, Ms. Wendy, age 54, of Richmond, departed this life August 25, 2020. She is survived by her mother, DeGora Tisdale; one sister, Deborah T. Winters (Albert Jr.); four aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.View online memorial