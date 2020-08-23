TOKARZ, Peter "Pete" A., passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, in North Chesterfield, Va. He was born in Port Richmond, Va. on July 9, 1926, the son of the late Julia R. Ryczak and Joseph T. Tokarz. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Heidi L. Tokarz. Mr. Tokarz graduated from West Point High School in 1943 and attended Virginia Tech for two years, then served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He then returned to Virginia Tech graduating in 1948. He was one of seven brothers who all graduated from Virginia Tech and served our country in WWII. Mr. Tokarz was employed by Virginia Power (Dominion Energy) and retired in 1988 with 40 years of service. During this time, he was a member of the Fredericksburg, Warsaw and Tappahannock Chambers of Commerce, the Warsaw Rotary Club, Bon Air Lions Club, St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church and was a 30-plus year volunteer at the Science Museum of Virginia. Pete enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, his walks in the neighborhood and at the mall, rooting for his beloved "Hokies," weekends at the river and getting together with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Pete is survived by a daughter, Nancy Tokarz Lopus and her husband, William J. Lopus, of Midlothian; a son, Peter Mason Tokarz and his wife, Anna, of London, England; and one granddaughter, Anne Mason Lopus. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas and his wife, Elsie; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Mr. Tokarz is survived by stepgrandchildren, Jennifer Lopus Adams (Kyle), Justin M. Lopus (Meghan), Alexander (Les) Kinash; and five great-grandchildren. A private service and inurnment will be held in the St. Edward Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Science Museum of Virginia or a charity of your choice.