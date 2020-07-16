TOMPKINS, Phillip Daniel, 66, of King & Queen County, Va., departed this life on June 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Beatrice Tompkins; and brother, William Tompkins. He is survived by two children, Charlene Cribbs (Eddie) and Markee Boyer (Shanna); three brothers, Frank and Donnell Tompkins, and Wayne Sheppard; nine sisters, Delories, Marion, Wanda, Yvonne, Verna and Patricia Tompkins, and Cynthia Ingram, Linda Howard and Deanna Williams; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. Interment First Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Newtown, Va.View online memorial
