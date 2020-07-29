TOMS, KENNETH SR.

TOMS, Kenneth Lee Sr., 44, went to be with the trucking gods on July 16, 2020. He is survived by his fiancee, Bernadette Motley; his children, Kenneth Toms Jr. (KJ) and Cheyenne Toms; his father, John Toms Jr.; and three sisters, Terri Lester (Paul), Sherri Bryant and Merri Sheets (Robbie) He is greeted in Heaven by his mother, Geneva Sipe; and stepmother, Cindy Toms. Kenneth loved all his nieces and nephews; he also loved being an over the road truck driver and had a passion for collecting license plates. He is loved unconditionally and will be greatly missed.

